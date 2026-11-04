Today is a new day. Ring the bells for freedom. Throw your hats in the air. America has awoken from our long fever dream. The drinks are on me.

The voters rose to the occasion to take back our country. They decided to stand up on their hind legs and demand CHANGE.

Across America, millions of ordinary people have stepped forward.

A Republican President once lauded America’s “thousand points of light,” ordinary people working together to make their communities and their country better. Well, last night had a lot more lightbulbs.

We are not fascists or racists. We cannot be bought. We are the land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

Is there a long, hard road ahead? Hell, yeah. Bring it on. The American people just said, “We’re back in business.”

Let’s be that country again.

And I want to say thank you. The sun is shining. America is back.