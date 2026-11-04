Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Valerieleep's avatar
Valerieleep
10h

It is beautiful. This is who we really are.

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Dennis Cajas's avatar
Dennis Cajas
7h

And thank you Tom Steyer, for your part in making this day possible & a reality!

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