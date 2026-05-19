We are running a campaign designed to reach Californians where they actually are. In 2026, creators are a central part of how people communicate, learn, organize, and understand the world around them. Paying creators for their work is not some radical idea. Our opponents, like Xavier Becerra, certainly do. The difference is that while we’re operating openly and transparently, they’re doing it indirectly, through consultants and shadowy groups that voters never get to see clearly.

Our campaign believes in transparency; it’s central to how we’ve operated since day one. Every dollar spent by this campaign is publicly disclosed and available for anyone to see. We’re the only campaign in the race that can say the following honestly: No dark money, no hidden shell organizations, no secret networks, and no Big Oil money. We have nothing to hide.

This transparency extends to our engagement with creators. We compensate them for their work and their time, just like campaigns pay staff, consultants, media firms, strategists, and vendors across every part of politics. Every creator we compensate has been and will be publicly disclosed as required by law.

We’ve never paid for an endorsement, and we never will. If creators chose to work with our campaign, it’s because they believe healthcare should be a basic human right. They believe people who work full time should be able to afford a home. They believe billionaires and massive corporations should not keep rigging the rules while ordinary people struggle to survive in one of the richest places on earth. They believe California can actually work again for working people.

Other campaigns seem to prefer talking about creators than talking about why California has become unaffordable for millions of families. Maybe because they would rather attack the messengers than answer for their own records. And maybe because campaigns that are built around the old political order are deeply uncomfortable with a new generation of campaigns that operate openly and transparently.

That includes Xavier Becerra. Instead of explaining his ties to Chevron, his reversals on single-payer healthcare, or his failures as a career politician, he would rather attack our campaign for building actual relationships with voters.

He can run his race. We’re going to run ours. That means we’ll keep talking to Californians directly. Our campaign was never built for the political establishment. It was built for the people who feel like nobody in power has been fighting for them for a very long time.

And we are not going backwards. Not in how we communicate. Not in who we fight for. And not in our vision for what California can become.

Onward,

Tom