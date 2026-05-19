Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Bill Wilson's avatar
Bill Wilson
6d

We get it, Tom - I will be so glad to vote for you and pump everyone I know to do the same - and I hope to be of service as California changes course and the World's 4th economy also becomes the World's sustainable economy - for everybody and for our incredible environment.

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V Warren - nee Bicunas's avatar
V Warren - nee Bicunas
6d

I voted for you for governor! I met you in 2020 when you were running for president. You came across as honest and sincere And those are character things that I Admire.

You didn't speak as if you were placating everybody.

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