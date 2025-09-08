I’ve been a professional investor for the better part of the last four decades. And it’s time to be brutally honest about what’s happening with California’s cap-and-trade program right now:

Politicians in Sacramento are risking letting legislative horse-trading and unresolved energy fights get in the way of a program that delivers real money to working families, plain and simple. Instead of securing a reauthorization, they’re still locked in closed-door debates and distracted by a crowded docket of energy priorities. But California doesn’t have the luxury of delay. The clock is ticking, with only four days left to get a bill in final form.

The irony is that everyone already agrees the program should continue. No one is calling for cap-and-trade to end. Yet instead of finishing the job, lawmakers’ disagreements over design and competing priorities could stall a program that working families rely on. And California loses out yet again.

In the meantime, buyers are pulling back in the face of legislative dysfunction. In late 2024, cap-and-trade brought in $990 million. This past quarter? Just $595 million. A 40% drop.

I’ve seen what that looks like firsthand. Just two weeks ago, a friend of mine – a longtime professional investor who raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support projects tied to this market – liquidated his positions and returned the money.

Not because the fundamentals were weak, but because he didn’t trust California to hold the line.

That kind of uncertainty is exactly why prices are falling, volumes are dropping, and capital is disappearing. And it sends a message to other investors: Stay away.

Look at Alaska, a state that sends every resident a check from oil revenues. It’s a tangible return from their natural resource policy. No one’s calling for that model here, but it raises a fair question: If Alaska can show up for its people, why can’t California?

Markets need certainty above all else. Reauthorizing cap-and-trade will send a signal that California still knows how to execute. Letting the program stall sends the opposite signal: that we talk a big game but can’t deliver the basics anymore.

Californians are facing a real affordability crisis, and Sacramento is sitting on a proven tool to deliver billions in direct relief and critical infrastructure. Cap-and-trade is one of the few programs that’s smart about money and smart about climate. It works. It doesn’t need to be reinvented, only reauthorized.

Fifteen years ago, Californians came together across party lines, across industries, across ideologies, to do the right thing and defeat Proposition 23, a ballot measure that would have gutted California’s clean air and climate laws. I remember standing alongside former Secretary of State George Shultz, a Republican, the day it was defeated.

We didn’t agree on everything. But we agreed on this: California could lead the nation in environmental and economic progress, if we had the courage to act and the discipline to stick with it. We beat Prop 23 because we didn’t let perfect get in the way of good. We knew leadership meant showing up, finding common ground, and delivering results.

And because we came together 15 years ago, we were able to preserve the foundation for California’s cap-and-trade program.

We’ve got to do it again.

Reauthorize cap-and-trade. Stabilize the market. Then, if you need to change how the money is allocated later, work out the details, transparently, and with real public input.

But don’t let a functioning program bleed out because lawmakers couldn’t find a way to finish the job.