Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Sigrid Hillscan's avatar
Sigrid Hillscan
Aug 3

Thank you Tom! Please keep speaking out and reminding us that YOU should be on the ballot this November.

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Carter Lavin's avatar
Carter Lavin
Aug 3

Well said! If folks want to get loud and get heard on this -- come to Sacramento on August 10th for a rally and lobby day to save these programs and make polluters pay https://actionnetwork.org/events/emergency-rally-to-save-transit-affordable-housing-clean-air-clean-water-programs-throughout-california?source=direct_link&

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