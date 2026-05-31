Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Laura R Goode's avatar
Laura R Goode
5d

Yes, I voted for Tom today via voter Dropbox by our police station. Safe choice :-) There are so many things Tom has done to make this country better without thinking about himself. He didn’t have to but he saw many needs and did something about it. Too many to list in a comment. Thank you Tom.

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Lori Knox's avatar
Lori Knox
5d

We just voted today and hopefully Tuesday shows the results and you come out on top!! You deserve it you know what you’re doing and we trust you!

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