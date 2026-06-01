Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Nancy West's avatar
Nancy West
4d

Reading these articles about Tom make me even more certain I voted for the right person! I have forwarded them to friends who may not have made up their minds yet..

Nancy in San Anselmo

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Jane Cheshire-Allen's avatar
Jane Cheshire-Allen
4d

Thank you, Kat. What a deep dive into why you and Tom do all that you do. Hats off to you both.

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