Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
5d

Ellen, we need to make herstory with California's first female governor. Tom is another white billionaire full of toxic masculinity. I wrote a poem about Katie Porter's wisdom and bravery: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/katie-porter-for-california-governor

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Jake Masterson's avatar
Jake Masterson
3d

I’m sorry, but I’m just not buying that a hedge fund billionaire has the interests of the average Californian at heart. He made his fortune investing in private prisons and coal. Then pivoted to clean energy when it was financially advantageous.

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