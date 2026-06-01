I’m Ellen Nash, and I want to tell you about the Tom Steyer that I know—about his generosity, his decency, and his heart.

I’m proud to chair a grassroots organization called the Black American Political Association of California, San Diego.

We’ve been around for more than 25 years, and our mission is to advance San Diego’s Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public. We aim to give voice to the voiceless in our community.

A few years ago, our organization was in a tough financial spot, and we weren’t certain we were going to make it. But then we received a substantial grant from Tom Steyer’s NextGen America, which allowed us to make key investments in our voter registration and education efforts. We made that money last for more than five years — and it changed everything for us.

That funding allowed us to create new infrastructure, including building out our social media and website, securing legal services, and bringing on new staff, creating new jobs in our community. We were able to give away scholarships and support other non-profits, investing in our residents. Tom’s investment allowed us to become a formidable organization, influencing and helping to support, invest in, and cultivate the largest number of Black elected officials in San Diego—California’s second-largest city, where Black folks make up five percent of the population.

Tom took a chance on us when no one else would, and I’ll never forget it. That’s why we’re still standing today.

I’ve been getting texts nonstop from voters, asking who BAPAC is supporting. I know I’ll get dozens more between now and Election Day. And I’m proud to tell them the answer is Tom Steyer.

I also want to speak for a moment about Tom’s heart. He’s a Christian, and so am I.

I was in the audience at a recent town hall he held, where he directly addressed some of the investments he made many decades ago—and his decision to ultimately walk away from Farallon, the investment firm he’d founded, to pursue work more aligned with his values. He likened his journey to that of Saul’s on the road to Damascus—how he’d changed along the way, and become Paul, one of Christ’s most devout and influential followers. “People can change and do the right thing,” he said. I remember looking at the person sitting next to me and just saying, “Wow.”

Because I know that was real. I know that was from his heart. I know that’s who he is. I’ve shared that story with others, as well, and it’s convinced them to vote for Tom, too. This is a side of him that I wish more California voters could see—his heart, his decency, his introspection and willingness to change course. Every human is flawed —but not every human can look themselves in the eye and commit to continually learning and growing. Tom can.

That’s what we need in our next leader for California. Someone with faith, someone with humility, someone who is willing to dream big for this state again. We need Tom Steyer, and I’m proud to support him. I hope you will, too. So get that ballot in by June 2nd. Here’s all the information you need to make sure you’re ready to vote.

Thanks for listening.

-Ellen Nash

Chair, Black American Political Association of California, San Diego