Over the past few months, I’ve held a series of town halls across the state. And I’ve met with all kinds of people—students and retirees, farmers and entrepreneurs, immigrants and lifelong Californians. And while each of them has a unique story, they share something in common: They’re being squeezed from every direction.

Housing is unaffordable. Electricity bills are too high. Tuition climbs every year. And too many working families are one hospital bill away from losing everything.

It’s fashionable these days for politicians to talk about affordability, but Californians need more than talk. They need real relief from high costs. As governor, I’ll be laser focused on giving it to them.

That starts with an honest question: why is everything so expensive? Part of it is market forces. Part of it is decades of underinvestment. And lately, part of it is bad policymaking by a willfully ignorant president. But the structural cause—the part that doesn’t show up in economics textbooks—is that the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and well-connected, while working people pick up the tab.

My plan is designed to change that, across every dimension of daily life. I’ll mount a coordinated attack on high costs—on multiple fronts. Because our affordability crisis isn’t about just one thing. It’s about everything. It’s the pile-on that happens when each individual bill is higher than the last, with no end in sight.

I’ll know my plan is working when Californians can feel the difference. Not on paper. Not in some government database. But in their own homes.

To do it, I’ll tackle the bundle of expenses that most directly and routinely impact working families—basic necessities like housing, electricity, education, and health care.

Build 1 million homes over four years and fundamentally transform affordability in our state.

In California, no issue poses more of a direct threat to working families’ financial wellbeing than housing. 68 percent of Californians say housing affordability is a big problem where they live.

Yet California used to build more than twice as many units as it does now. We need to return to that historic level of production. And I have the record to prove I can do it.

As co-founder of Beneficial State Bank—a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution—with my wife Kat Taylor, I’ve served communities abandoned by Wall Street and worked to dismantle the legacy of redlining and disinvestment. To date, we’ve financed over 17,000 affordable housing units.

I’ve also helped pass new laws to hold local governments accountable, provide permanent revenues for affordable housing programs, and streamline local zoning approvals. These tools, implemented effectively, work. And I’ll use them to ensure that when builders follow the rules, they can get building.

See my full housing plan here.

Lower Electric Bills by 25%

Fact: Electric companies are ripping us off.

Since 2019, electricity prices in California have risen nearly 50 percent – over twice the rate of inflation. Californians’ utility costs are double the national average. We pay higher rates here than in any other state in the continental United States, and yet we are still susceptible to frequent power outages and utility-caused wildfires.

This is the result of a few huge utilities having a monopoly. And because they’re monopolies, they can charge whatever they want even while delivering the worst product at the highest price. It’s unacceptable.

My plan breaks up monopoly power, brings much-needed competition to the grid, and cuts ratepayer-subsidized guaranteed returns to utility companies. It also reduces reliance on transmission lines and substations, in favor of more innovative solutions like batteries, rooftop and community solar, and microgrids. And it holds corporate utilities’ feet to the fire when they try to run a racket on Californians.

See my full utilities plan here.

Provide free education from pre-K to college

Every child in California has the fundamental right to an education, but less than a third of eighth graders are proficient in reading and math. California—the innovation hub of the world—sits in the middle of national rankings.

Despite being the richest state in America and the world’s fourth largest economy, our schools are starved of funding. When adjusted for cost of living, our public schools rank 31st in the nation for per-pupil funding.

We need to support our teachers and our schools so that they can provide the best education possible to kids. By cutting corporate tax loopholes, California can easily provide universal education starting at three years old, all the way through to free community college. This means any Californian can receive a great, free education, starting from when they walk through the doors in Pre-K to when they walk the stage at graduation.

Ensure health care for all Californians

There’s too much profit and not enough health care in our health care system. Health care spending and insurance rates continue to rise well above the rate of economic growth. The total average family premium—the combination of employer and employee costs—now exceeds $25K, and is up 52 percent over the last decade. This year, employers are expected to face their largest increase in health care costs in 15 years, with much of that cost passed to employees.

Have these costs led to healthier and happier communities? No. They’ve lined the pockets of middle-men and insurance executives, whose entire business model is to deliver the least amount of care at the highest possible cost.

The only way we’ll reduce health care costs, expand coverage, and promote public health is through a single-payer system. And I’m committed to getting California there. My plan also takes on the insurance companies gouging patients on cost of care, fights to keep hospitals open—especially in rural areas—and ensures that every Californian has access to the most advanced treatments, not just the wealthy.

Wherever I go, I meet Californians who are proud of our state. They want nothing more than to raise a family, start a business, and build a life here.

But that’s getting harder and harder to do when, at every turn, the chips are stacked against them. The relentless battle against rising costs takes a toll. It affects not only people’s pocketbooks, but also their health, their relationships, and their capacity to live the life they want. Some are wondering if the California Dream is even possible anymore.

If I’m elected governor, I’ll spend every ounce of my energy making sure the answer is yes.