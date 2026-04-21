Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Robert Ladner's avatar
Robert Ladner
Apr 22

You need to stop billionaire hedge funds from buying up houses to drive the price up. If a corporation owns an unoccupied house for more than six months, tax it 5% of market value per month. Force them to sell at REAL market price.

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Dan D.'s avatar
Dan D.
Apr 21

One thing to consider when thinking about housing: investmore in Community Development Block Grants. In my city (Gilroy), our City Council uses some of its annual grant to fund NGOs that repair low-income housing units to make them livable. Many of these units are 50+ years old with defered maintenance issues and poor homeowners. Repairs include roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, wiring … you name it. Rather than have Sacamento mandate every program, give local governments independence with diligent oversight.

Fixing residential units can be less expensive than tearing them down and building a new ones.

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