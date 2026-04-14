Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Bill Wilson's avatar
Bill Wilson
7d

One more thing that bugged the he'll out of me was the cops in some areas - like LA - being aggressive towasrd peaceful protesters, standing by while ICE attacked women, elderly, citizens - no warrants, no probable cause other than the " Kavanaugh Stop." So who does LE actually work for and answer to - the Police Union? Why does the Mayor/Council/ Supervisors seemingly have no influence over our own departments?

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Bill Wilson's avatar
Bill Wilson
7d

One other thing, Tom - where are Child Protective Services in all this? Can a private prison/ concentration camp imprison children & teens in Black Hole conditions with no intervention, Federal or not, in our State?! No! The AG & law enforcement need to step in!

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