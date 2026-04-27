California is the birthplace of the film and entertainment industry. For decades, the industry has employed hundreds of thousands of people and sustained whole communities. More than that, California’s entertainment industry defines the soul of our state. The stories we tell here shape art and culture the world over.

But a thriving entertainment industry will not survive if Californians can’t afford to live here.

Actors, writers, technicians, sound engineers, costume designers, makeup artists and other creatives are the lifeblood of our entertainment industry. They write the lines we quote, craft the worlds we escape into, and create the moments we can’t shake. And right now many of them are fighting for their livelihoods—living project-to-project or gig-to-gig.

Total shoot days in Los Angeles plummeted in 2025, dropping 16 percent from the previous year and falling more than 36 percent below the five-year average. According to the Labor Department, the number of film and television industry workers in Los Angeles County declined from 142,000 to about 100,000 by the end of 2024. That’s a 30 percent drop, with no relief in sight. Impossibly high rents and limited worker protections only make things worse.

My campaign is all about lowering costs for Californians, whether it’s building a million affordable homes over the next four years, expanding tax credits to make rent affordable again, reducing electricity bills by 25 percent, or single-payer health care.

But the entertainment industry also needs targeted relief. As Governor, I will do whatever it takes to preserve and advance California’s leadership as the artistic and creative powerhouse of the world.

Here’s my ten-point plan:

Block corporate mergers and stop media monopolies.

Consolidation hurts working people and limits creative freedom, and this threat will only worsen with the rise of AI. A recent study found that AI could further entrench market power in the hands of fewer distributors.

I’ll firmly oppose megamergers, like Warner Bros-Paramount, that enrich executives and shareholders at the direct expense of working people. I am also the only candidate for governor with a plan to make AI work for working people, families, and our kids. As Governor, I’ll support policies that protect jobs and ensure that Hollywood remains a place where independent media and creators are nurtured, celebrated, and rewarded.

Defend and expand our tax credit program.

I refuse to let California get outbid or outmaneuvered by other states and other countries. Californians shouldn’t have to travel halfway around the world to work in the industry we invented.

I’ll make sure the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program, which has created nearly 200,000 jobs, is the most competitive in the world. Those tax credits not only enable us to compete on cost with other states and countries around the world, but they are also crucial investments that return far more money than we put into them. To give the industry a further boost, I’ll also expand the California Film Commission’s ability to provide additional resources and support.

Eliminate bureaucratic hurdles.

It has become too cumbersome to build and create in California. As Governor, I will cut through red tape across the state, making it easier for producers to keep their schedules on track—especially in a tight-budget era.

Stop AI from robbing creators and performers from getting rewarded for their work.

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists agreement was an important breakthrough, making sure creators and performers get paid for their work and control their creations and likeness. Similarly, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) 2024 contract agreements included a pioneering provision for labor that declared any work of an employee who utilizes or oversees the use of AI is considered covered work. Protecting those rights should be the law in California.

Expand funding for training and apprenticeships in the entertainment sector.

The industry is notoriously difficult to break into, and work can be unpredictable even after getting a foot in the door. That’s why training is essential. It helps attract and retain talent, and cultivates the skilled workforce needed to support productions across California. This is especially true with the rise of AI, which threatens to displace current workers and eliminate entry-level roles. As Governor, I’ll ensure our existing workforce is upskilled and reskilled, while empowering young people from all backgrounds to pursue creative careers.

Expand state arts funding to support public arts initiatives.

A thriving creative economy goes beyond studio lots. It lives in our neighborhoods, our parks, and our public spaces. If we want to lead in the creative arts, we need to invest more in arts education for young people, and in California’s cultural infrastructure to create public art.

I’ll expand the California Arts Council and fund new public works of art that keep our talented artists and craftspeople employed right in their communities. The recent success of the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund serves as a powerful model for how the state can directly support small, local organizations and their workers. I’ll build upon this innovative first step to ensure our community theaters and independent live performance spaces have the sustained resources they need to thrive.

Work with national leaders to champion California’s film and entertainment industry around the globe.

Under my leadership, California will lead the push for federal incentives that work hand-in-hand with state programs to promote our creative sector abroad and protect production at home.

Defend live performance venues from being squeezed out of existence.

Venues are the bedrock of California’s creative landscape, but skyrocketing overhead costs and predatory corporations threaten the very foundation that supports the next generation of artists. Despite driving billions of dollars into California’s economy, and supporting tens of thousands of jobs, nearly 70 percent of these historic, independent stages are currently struggling to turn a profit.

To preserve California’s rich artistic history, I’ll champion common-sense solutions that lower operating costs for independent venues, protect our workers and artists, and break the grip of the monopolies driving them out of business. I’ll treat this sector as exactly what it is: the essential infrastructure of our creative economy.

Crack down on exorbitant ticket fees and price gouging.

Live entertainment not only connects people with the artists who enrich our lives, but it also enables artists to make a living through the magic they create on stage. But as usual, corporate monopolies are getting in the way.

The recent federal court ruling against Live Nation and Ticketmaster proves that states have the power to successfully take on live-event corporations. As Governor, I’ll support aggressive state-level antitrust enforcement and use state law to crack down on market manipulation by ticketers—using Maine’s landmark 2025 ticketing transparency law as a model. That law instituted a 10 percent cap on resale ticket markups, banned the sale of speculative tickets, and required full upfront fee disclosures.

To break up single-platform monopolies, I’ll explore requirements for any large venue receiving state support to open its platform to competing sellers, ensuring tickets are offered through two or more vendors.

Ease the day-to-day burdens that complicate operating stages.

I’ll work with local municipalities to lower business license costs and establish strong protections for long-established performing spaces. Our venues must be able to operate freely without being priced or zoned out of their own neighborhoods.

California’s identity on the global stage has always been defined by the boundless creativity of the artists, craftspeople, and technicians who call this state home. We need to treat them as the invaluable contributors to our state that they are. I’ll work fiercely to preserve California’s cultural legacy by making sure creators can make art and earn a dignified living here.

That’s what my plan is focused on. And if I have the privilege of becoming your governor, it’s the future I’ll fight for.