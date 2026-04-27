Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Liz A's avatar
Liz A
5d

Commentator 2026

I don't know about you. I learned from the wisdom of parents and mentors to "Never Say, Never Because You Never Know What Lies Ahead!" From a friendly observer in Seattle WA * USA, who lived in the Bay Area for close to 10 years, and graduated from U.C. Berkeley and Northeastern University (fka, Mills College)!

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Donald Sinclair Richardson's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson
5d

Extraordinary. Brilliant!

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