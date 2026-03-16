Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Deborah Brenner-Liss's avatar
Deborah Brenner-Liss
3d

Tom, please go to my new website, https://www.onbehalfofmotherearth.com/. Our organization is specifically devoted to support for artists (filmmakers, writers, photographers, composers, cinematographers, poets, painters, etc.) whose creative productions aim to connect people to caring about the Earth. We are seeking to collaborate with philanthropic foundations that support the arts as well as climate consciousness. Deborah Brenner-Liss, San Francisco

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KD's avatar
KD
3d

I may vote for Steyer for governor 🍀👊💪🥰

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