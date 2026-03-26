Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Dan D.'s avatar
Dan D.
Mar 26

My question is: what specific policies and legislation would you propose to break California's dependence of fossil fuels?

California has been entrepreneurial and innovative for a long time. This isn't about the latest Silicon Valley fad, AI.

This is about advancing California to a top-tier global leadership position with no consideration of other States or the Federal government. If we lead and succeed, they will follow. California can reap vast economic benefits.

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David Schmitz's avatar
David Schmitz
Mar 26

This country was established by rich people for rich people. The use of oil destroys the environment while making rich people richer. No universal education! Country club prisons for the rich. No health care for millions. The nations natural resources funnelled into the pockets of the rich. Elections bought outright. Welcome to America built on lies and fraud... and the mobile home park residents get screwed daily.

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