Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Elizabeth Sumner's avatar
Elizabeth Sumner
5d

Thanks for this wonderful statement so full of the integrity you exemplify. I am so disappointed that we don't have you fighting for our future. But there are other ways to fight and we look to you for guidance. Thank you, Tom!

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Arielle Ford's avatar
Arielle Ford
5d

Excited to see what you do next to bring down the evil ones.

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