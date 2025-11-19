Over the course of the last several months, I’ve used this space to explore different solutions and ideas that would deliver results and make life better for working Californians.

I’ve loved reading your comments, advice, and feedback along the way.

And that’s why today, I wanted you to be among the first to know that I’ve decided to run for Governor of California.

Why? It’s simple.

Californians can’t afford to live in California anymore.

I built a business here. Now, it’s worth billions of dollars. So I understand that success is measured by how much you actually deliver. It doesn’t matter if you “try” to build housing. You actually have to do it, and you should be held accountable if you don’t.

We know that everyone in this race is going to talk about affordability. But what Californians care about is results—and who’s going to be able to deliver when it comes to lowering costs.

Over nearly 15 years, I’ve also led ballot proposition campaigns to defeat Big Oil on climate, to close a corporate tax loophole for out-of-state companies, and to take on Big Tobacco to raise the cigarette tax.

I helped raise billions in revenue and create 500,000 union jobs, all without raising taxes on Californians.

The way I see it, we need change—and we’re not going to get it with the same people who got us here. We have to change the way things work in Sacramento, and that means imagining a different, better future—not nibbling on the edges of old ideas.

That’s why I’m running.

And here’s what I want you to know right now: I am beholden to nobody but the people of California, and that’s who I’ll be fighting for every day.

If that’s the kind of vision you support, let me know.

I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks.

But for now, I wanted to simply thank you for being with me along the way.