Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Ann Knowlton's avatar
Margaret Ann Knowlton
5d

Yay! I am so glad to hear that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brad Miller's avatar
Brad Miller
5d

Glad you decided to jump in, good luck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Steyer
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture