Image: Carol M. Highsmith, Library of Congress

Today, we have a lot more to be thankful for than most people realize.



The clean energy transition is in full swing and building momentum. A lot of momentum.



Recent political changes in America have been huge, and have the potential to get much bigger.

Everyone knows about the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. People saw how Michigan and Montana voted to ban utilities and corporate interest groups from controlling their elections. Those are historic and significant wins on their own. But the news that sweeping Democratic wins in statehouses could lead to a popular-vote elected President? That is a total mind blower! Imagine what that can mean for clean energy in America.

Globally, the fossil fuel industry is noticing these changes—and they are panicking. World demand for oil has fallen for the first time since the recession in 2020. In West Texas, crude oil is down to $80/barrel while the price of production has increased 34% in the last five years.



Petrostates see where the market is going. That is exactly why countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia torpedoed talks at the UN Climate Conference last week by refusing to allow the term “fossil fuels” in an agreement. Their best hope is to hang on to their existing oil wells, pipelines, and power plants for as long as they can. Acknowledging the role that fossil fuels play in driving the climate crisis would make doing that much harder.



Here is the good news. In spite of their efforts to obscure the obvious truth about climate change, carbon is getting more expensive by the day. Already, about 30% of the world’s emissions are covered by a carbon tax or market. Next year, China will expand its carbon market to every one of its major industries. In Europe, the price on carbon is $92/tonne and its market has reduced emissions by 50% in the industries it covers.



And recent political changes in America make a carbon tax more likely than ever. 77% of Americans want our government to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant. And voters just showed us how big of a priority cheap energy is for them. So, good luck, petrostates!

Lastly, the transportation industry is also in the middle of a massive global transformation. Almost 70% of new cars sold in China are EVs or plug-in hybrids. In Norway, it is a staggering 98.9%.



And it is not just passenger cars. About half of new heavy trucks sold in China are EVs.

In sum, solving the climate crisis won’t be easy. But this transition is happening rapidly, at a larger scale than anyone could have predicted, and is unstoppable.



We have the momentum. We are going to win. So, I hope you, like me, can enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving, before we get back to the fight.

Happy Thanksgiving.