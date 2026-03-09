Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Mar 9

We need you Mr. Steyer and thank you for going to bat for us.

This last decade has been awful.

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V Warren - nee Bicunas's avatar
V Warren - nee Bicunas
Mar 9

Voice activation must have misspelled ass for ring...

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