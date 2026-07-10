Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Helen Zeldes's avatar
Helen Zeldes
8d

This is exactly the 250th anniversary speech I needed (and our country needs)! The power of idealism gave birth to the American political experiment. It is, and always has been, up to US to stand up for our democratic values. Thanks for the reminder and for fighting the good fight. 🗽

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BizzyBuzz's avatar
BizzyBuzz
8d

Really wanted you to be our Governor. Thanks for all you do 💕

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