If you’ve been to one of my town halls, you know I have a strict “ask me anything” policy. Nothing is off the table, because good leaders should be able to answer hard questions. And let’s not forget, there’s a lot of misinformation out there—inaccuracies, lack of context, cherry-picked sound bites that don’t tell the whole story.

And I get it. This is a political campaign. But voters should make informed decisions about who the next governor of California should be, and they can only do that if they have all the facts.

So, I want you to hear directly from me. Here are my honest answers to the five most common myths about me.

Myth #1: A billionaire can’t fight for progressive causes.

Fact: I use my fortune to fight for working people.

I understand why people are skeptical of billionaires. But I’m not that guy—the one buying yachts, flying on private jets, and using my money to try and lower my own taxes. That’s because no amount of money can change how I was raised. My mother was a teacher in prisons. My father was a lawyer who served in the U.S. Navy and prosecuted Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg. I was raised to care about people, to give back, and to leave the world better than I found it.

That’s why my wife Kat and I were among the first to sign the Giving Pledge, promising to give the vast majority of our wealth away during our lifetimes. To date, we’ve spent hundreds of millions of dollars fighting for progressive causes like climate protections, immigrant legal services, and public education. And because I don’t need their money, I’m not beholden to corporate interests. Judging by what they’re spending to beat me, that makes them pretty nervous.

Myth #2: I made my fortune from private prisons.

Fact: The firm I founded—and left nearly 15 years ago—briefly invested in a private prison. We were fully divested within two years.

In 2004, Farallon Capital—the firm I founded in 1986—invested in a private prison company. It was one of thousands of investments and represented a small fraction of the firm’s overall portfolio. But as we learned from communities about the role of private prisons in fueling mass incarceration, we made the decision to wind down our position. By early 2006, we were fully divested.

Let me be crystal clear: This investment was a mistake. It was one of the reasons I left the firm in 2012 to pursue work more aligned to my values. I do not invest in private prisons, ICE detention facilities, or anything similar. Instead, I’ve deliberately directed resources toward addressing the harms of mass incarceration. I backed Prop 57, which gave tens of thousands of incarcerated people a chance to earn time off their sentences and made it harder to prosecute children as adults. I was also a supporter of Prop 62, which would have abolished the death penalty in California. Through Beneficial State Bank, the community bank I founded with my wife Kat, we work with CROP Organization to provide free financial education to formerly incarcerated individuals re-entering their communities. I’ve also donated more than $3M to support immigrant legal services nationwide. These and other efforts have earned me the endorsement of the criminal justice reform group Smart Justice.

I’m proud of having built a successful business. But I’m prouder of having left it to do work that truly matters. As governor, I’ll prosecute ICE agents and their leadership when they break the law, including abuse at detention centers. I will also appoint a special investigator to investigate ICE and hold them accountable. That’s why Trump’s head of the Department of Homeland Security has come after me. I don’t care. ICE is acting like a criminal organization and it must be abolished.

Myth #3: I shelter money in the Cayman Islands to avoid paying taxes.

Fact: I pay U.S. and California taxes on all of my income. Period.

I do not hold personal bank accounts in the Cayman Islands. I do invest in funds based outside of the U.S., which is how many funds are structured. These funds are managed by third-parties who independently decide where the funds will be based. But I pay U.S. and California taxes on any and all income that flows to me from those investments.

The idea that I’m stashing money away to avoid paying taxes defies logic. Just think about it. I’m giving the vast majority of my money away, and I’m also the only major candidate in this race who actually supports taxing billionaires like me more.

Myth #4: I don’t have political experience.

Fact: I have more than 15 years experience getting things done for the people of California—even when the career politicians couldn’t.

I not only built a thriving business here in California from the ground up, but I have also been the driving force behind some of California’s most important progressive wins. Here’s just a sample of what I’ve already helped deliver for our state.

In 2010, I co-chaired a successful campaign to stop oil companies from rolling back California’s climate laws, helping protect and grow the state’s clean energy economy and preserve hundreds of thousands of jobs.

In 2012, I co-led and funded Proposition 39, which closed corporate tax loopholes. The measure has generated billions for California schools, including funding energy efficiency upgrades and creating thousands of jobs.

In 2016, I served as co-chair and primary funder of Proposition 56, a tobacco tax initiative that now delivers $1 billion annually for healthcare, particularly supporting Medi-Cal and public health programs.

I served as Chief Advisor to Governor Newsom’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, helping shape California’s post-pandemic economic strategy with an emphasis on equity and job creation.

I founded one of the largest youth-focused civic engagement organizations in the country, mobilizing over 1.6 million young voters around climate, economic, and social justice issues.

I pushed to make California the first state in the country to provide free school breakfast and lunches for every child in the state. The program now serves more than 5 million meals a day to students statewide.

In other words, I’m not some Johnny-come-lately to policy and governance. I’ve run a successful business and gotten results in Sacramento when the real politicians couldn’t. And I’ll draw from these experiences to make California a healthier, more affordable place to live.

Myth #5: My campaign pays content creators for their endorsements.

Fact: We have never paid anyone for an endorsement, creator or otherwise.

We’ve never paid for an endorsement, and we never will. If creators chose to work with our campaign, it’s because they believe in my vision: a California that works for working people again.

We are running a campaign designed to reach Californians where they actually are. In 2026, creators are a central part of how people communicate, learn, organize, and understand the world around them. Paying creators for their work is not some radical idea. Our opponents, like Xavier Becerra, certainly do. The difference is that while we’re operating openly and transparently, they’re doing it indirectly, through consultants and shadowy groups that voters never get to see clearly.

Our campaign believes in transparency; it’s central to how we’ve operated since day one. Every dollar spent by this campaign is publicly disclosed and available for anyone to see. We’re the only campaign in the race that can say the following honestly: No dark money, no hidden shell organizations, no secret networks, and no Big Oil money. We have nothing to hide.

This transparency extends to our engagement with creators. We compensate them for their work and their time, just like campaigns pay staff, consultants, media firms, strategists, and vendors across every part of politics. Every creator we compensate has been and will be publicly disclosed as required by law.

You can read more about how my campaign works with content creators here.