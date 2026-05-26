Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
May 26

With all due respect, you don’t belong in this race. You lack the experience managing government services, which is different than private business. And again, with respect, the only reason you’re in the race is because of your wealth. Please step away and throw your support behind Xavier Becerra. Thank you

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James Tarhalla's avatar
James Tarhalla
May 26

I already voted for you but I still want to know how you’re planning on lowering utility bill.

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