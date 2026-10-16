This year I held dozens of town hall meetings all across the state to hear about the issues most directly impacting Californians. At each of these town halls I heard the same thing: the powerful are taking advantage of Californians. From the utilities with legally guaranteed profits, to industrial polluters expecting everyone else to clean up their messes, to the corporations and billionaires who control them refusing to pay their fair share. Millions of Californians are getting screwed while corporate special interests are cashing in.

I was proud to earn the support of nurses, educators, carpenters, home care workers, hotel and restaurant workers, and more than two million Californians who know we are already engaged in a big fight over power and the future of California. Together, we can win some of that power back at the ballot box this fall.

Each measure on this fall’s ballot offers a chance to give Californians a better shot to thrive and to stop the powerful from taking even more for themselves. Here is how I am voting on most of the propositions on the November ballot:

How I’m voting

Prop 1 · YES ✅ Make Housing More Affordable

$11.25 billion Housing Bond

California’s housing market is broken after decades of policy failures - we can do better. This housing bond is similar to what voters passed in 2018 to help support affordable housing projects and a veterans home loan program. It would authorize $10 billion in general obligation bond financing to help finance state affordable housing programs like multifamily rental housing; affordable housing units for those experiencing homelessness; farmworker, tribal and student housing; and downpayment assistance. Prop 1 would also finance $1.25 billion for state-funded mortgages for California veterans, which are repaid from loan payments and result in no direct additional costs to the state.

Prop 2 · YES ✅ Smarter State Budgeting

Increases the State’s Rainy Day Fund

California’s public services like schools and local services need steady consistent funding, yet tax dollars come in economic-dependent boom and bust cycles. We can plan for this. Prop 2 would help place California on a stronger fiscal foundation by increasing the state’s Rainy Day Fund from 10% of General Fund Revenues to 20% of General Fund revenues. This will help prevent harmful cuts to existing programs when economic downturns hit.

Prop 3 · YES ✅ Make the Powerful Pay Their Fair Share

Extends an Income Tax on High Income Earners to Provide Permanent Funding for Schools and Health Care

California’s economic engine is delivering world-leading prosperity, but we need to ensure that those doing the best pay their fair share back into the system that creates so much wealth. Proposition 3 makes permanent existing voter-approved tax rates on high-income individuals, like me, to support California’s guaranteed funding for K–14 public education. This tax extension has previously been supported by a majority of California voters and it is working.

Prop 4 · YES ✅ Fight Corporate Influence on Elections

Repeals the Prohibition Against Public Funding for Election Campaigns

It’s hard for California voters to see what is really at stake in elections when they are swallowed up in a heavy fog of corporate cash. Prop 4 would repeal a ban on state and local governments providing candidates with public funding for campaigns that limit large contributions from corporations and big donors. Repealing this ban would help cut through the corporate money dominating our politics.

Prop 5: YES ✅ Stop Corporations From Gaming Recall Elections

Changes to the Recall Election Process

One of the ways corporations and powerful interests game the system is by using millions of dollars to initiate recall elections with low turnout so a smaller minority of voters is able to override the will of the broader electorate. Prop 5 amends our voter recall process to allow voters to vote for or against a recall of elected officials, and then later fills those vacancies through a special election or temporary appointment process.

Prop 37 · YES ✅ Make Housing More Affordable

Creates a Loan Program for Middle Class Buyers of New Homes

In a broken housing market caused by decades of policy failures, millions of dependable and hard working Californians simply cannot afford to save up enough cash for a down payment. Prop 37 helps by authorizing $25 billion in bonds to offer eligible buyers fixed-rate mortgages for up to 17% of the purchase price of a newly constructed home priced below about $1.5 million. Borrowers must be California residents, occupy the home, meet income limits, and pay at least 3% down. Bonds are repaid by mortgage payments, not the state.

Prop 38 · NO ❌ Not the Right Way to Fund Medical Research

Borrows Money to Fund Immunology and Immunotherapy Research that Taxpayers Must Pay Back With Interest

Supporting our state’s world-leading doctors, scientists, and research institutions is important, but Prop 38 is not broad enough to leverage all of California’s best and instead directs funding to a much smaller group of specific researchers and institutions. Prop 38 would allow the State of California to borrow up to $8.4 billion by issuing state general obligation bonds to finance a specific type of immunology and immunotherapy research, while making many of California’s most promising research initiatives totally ineligible for funding. The Legislature this year passed a broader and more inclusive research bond to appear on a future ballot and this represents a more prudent way to invest public resources into the best California research to deliver the most public benefit.

Prop 39 · NO ❌ Stop Trump From Rigging Elections

Prevents Citizens From Voting Unless They Present Government-Issued Identification

Donald Trump and his MAGA billionaire friends are trying to rig California elections again because they cannot win fair and square. These billionaires paid to put Prop 39 on the ballot to stop legally eligible Californians from voting. It would invalidate mail ballots that do not have the last four digits of a designated government-issued identification number written on an envelope and prohibits in-person voting without presenting government-issued photo identification. Their goal is to confuse voters and depress voter participation so conservatives win. If passed, it could also cost taxpayers millions of dollars to implement new voting requirements.

Prop 40 · YES ✅ Make Billionaires Pay a Larger Share

One-time Tax on Billionaires

During my campaign for Governor I proposed long-term and permanent ways to close loopholes and raise public revenue by making corporations and the billionaires who control them pay their fair share. The Trump Administration’s cuts to California’s healthcare system must be stopped and no candidate for Governor has proposed a solution scaled to the size of the problem. While Prop 40 is an imperfect one-time solution to a permanent problem, it’s better than nothing. [I have long said](https://tomsteyer.substack.com/p/its-time-for-corporations-and-billionaires) that if there is a chance to tax wealthy people to fund education and health care, I’d vote for it all day long. We live in the wealthiest state in the wealthiest country in the world, and we need to ensure our prosperity is shared so that the tax burden doesn’t fall disproportionately on those who can least afford it. Prop 40 imposes a 5% tax on certain taxpayers with assets over $1 billion; revenue primarily for health care.

Prop 41 · NO ❌ Don’t Create a Loophole Letting Wealthy People Avoid Paying Taxes

Allows Billionaires to Amend Tax Law to Their Benefit

This measure was put on the ballot by billionaires who made their fortunes in California on the backs of Californians yet think they did it all themselves and shouldn’t have to pay their fair share. Prop 41 nullifies state taxes enacted after January 1, 2026 that exempt their revenues from voter-approved state spending limits.

Prop 42 · NO ❌ Don’t Give Billionaires Another Tax Shelter

Creates More Tax Loopholes for Corporations and Billionaires

Prop 42 is brought to you by the same billionaires as Prop 41 who will do anything to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. Prop 42 would prohibit any new state tax (1) imposed on the ownership of personal property (all things people own other than real estate), or (2) that applies retroactively based on the taxpayer’s past activities.

Prop 43 · NO ❌ Protect the Rights of Voters to Support Their Own Communities

Limits Voters’ Ability to Raise Revenues for Local Government Services

Powerful corporations and the billionaires who control them are trying to make more money by avoiding taxes for local services - forcing the tax burden on the hardest working everyday Californians. Prop 43 would limit voters’ ability to pass voter-proposed local special taxes by increasing the percentage of votes needed to approve such ballot measures from a majority (over 50%) to two-thirds, beginning January 1, 2027.

Prop 44 · NO ❌ Eliminates Healthcare In Underserved Communities

Requires Community Health Clinics to Spend 90% of Revenue on Program Services

While this measure is intended to put more healthcare dollars directly in the hands of healthcare providers, it is written in a way that it would eliminate healthcare services altogether in some of the most underserved communities in our state. It imposes penalties on nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Centers (community clinics providing primary care to medically underserved areas and populations) that spend less than 90% of revenue on “program services” advancing their charitable purpose, including but not limited to patient services.

Prop 45 · NO ❌ Make Polluters Responsible For Their Pollution

Weakens Environmental Review for Certain Projects

Corporate polluters and reckless developers want to make more money by cutting corners and escaping accountability for the damage they cause to everyone and everything around them. We must make the polluters pay for their pollution, not everyone else. Prop 45 would amend the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to expedite environmental review for certain projects (including most housing, transportation, water, and health projects) by setting deadlines to complete environmental review and resolve lawsuits challenging project approvals. This measure goes way beyond any common-sense reforms to CEQA and is using the law to circumvent the public process and due process.