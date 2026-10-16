Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Beth Sandman's avatar
Beth Sandman
Oct 16

Wish you were on the ballot!

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Mary Cross's avatar
Mary Cross
Oct 16

Thank you for providing this. I voted for you, wish you had won. Your progressive views align with mine and I really appreciate this shortcut.

Thanks Tom Steyer

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