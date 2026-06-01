Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Tricia's avatar
Tricia
4dEdited

We are all on edge.

I appreciate the acknowledgements here by Tom and the frustration of voters….

Let’s stick together and assess who is going to be able to hold the line against trump and do their job to serve California and her people…

Tom is our best bet at this juncture. Katie is too low in the polls, Becerra unfortunately is too encumbered and lacks imagination and depth we need right now.

Governor is not a fancy job. It is a nuts and bolts executive job.

During this dark reign of terror, in trump’s regime, governor is a job for a fighter who is free from to make bold, courageous choices, who is principled and decent enough to to serve our state honorably and effectively, and imaginative enough to work with fellow office holders, staff and appointees to find the path less traveled to get us out and through this dark moment.

Tom has all that. He is our best shot at defending California and forging a principled and constructive way forward.

Let’s come together now to advance Tom to the General election in November.

Let’s take beat, a moment to connect with our higher selves and make our very best choices in this primary election.

Grateful to all who participate and hold high ideals and compassion for ourselves and each other.

PEACE!!!

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Alberto Saavedra's avatar
Alberto Saavedra
4d

Go Tom go!

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