Suncor’s refinery in Commerce City, Colorado • Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Apparently, we can afford to destroy the natural world. We just can’t afford to make oil companies help pay for the damage.

That, at least, is what ExxonMobil and Suncor Energy told the Supreme Court on Monday. The case began in 2018, when Boulder’s city and county sued ExxonMobil and Suncor, alleging that the companies helped cause local climate damage and misled the public about the risks of fossil fuels. Boulder is seeking compensation to help cover costs such as wildfire protection and flood defenses, but they have a long way to go: before the city can prove its claims, it must establish the lawsuit can proceed. No court has yet decided whether these companies owe Boulder compensation.

Exxon and Suncor, supported by the Trump administration, which filed a brief backing the companies and sent a lawyer to argue on their side, want the Supreme Court to block Boulder’s claims; they say state-law damages suits would effectively regulate emissions beyond Colorado, arguing that federal law bars these state-law claims. In their written reply, these companies also warned that lawsuits like this could bring billions in damages and possible bankruptcies, a concern Justice Brett Kavanaugh raised while questioning Boulder’s lawyer on Monday. I take that seriously, especially for the working people who are employed by these companies. But I also take seriously the people already paying for climate damage — in Boulder, and everywhere around the world. Their losses matter just as much as the oil companies’ losses.

The law must hold everyone accountable

But the companies’ warning about the cost of these lawsuits raises a basic question: Why in the world should the possibility of a large bill put an industry beyond accountability and above the law?

I was outraged when this same Supreme Court gave Trump sweeping immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. To me, that gets something fundamental backward. The more power you have, the more important it is that the law can hold you accountable.

Now the Court is being asked to shut down communities’ efforts to establish whether oil companies are responsible for climate damage. These are different legal questions, but I don’t want to see the Court put another powerful institution beyond the reach of people seeking accountability. Boulder deserves the chance to prove its case, and the companies deserve the chance to defend themselves — both are fundamental to the rule of law, which in turn is fundamental to the trust and stability that make our economy work.

For the communities bringing these cases, that protection has a very practical purpose: deciding who pays for the damage.

Pollution has never been free

I’ve spent my career as an investor. Let me let you in on a little secret: leaving a cost off your books doesn’t mean you’ve eliminated it — it means someone else is paying. When the public bears costs that should belong to a business, that business is getting a subsidy.

The oil and gas industry’s federal tax breaks go back more than a century, but there is another subsidy that doesn’t show up as a check from the government: the costs of pollution that get passed on to the general public. Consider what it costs a community to protect its water supply from fire and flooding. As climate change increases the risks of disasters like these, cities have to pay to repair the damage and prepare for what comes next. That money comes out of budgets that also have to cover schools, roads, and everything else a government is responsible for providing for its tax-paying citizens.

Under this model, we are effectively paying twice for pollution — first for the damage to our communities, and then for the work needed to protect ourselves from the next disaster. This means local governments have to raise more money or cut spending elsewhere, which can leave families paying higher taxes and utility bills or getting fewer public services for the taxes they already pay. Either way, their lives get more expensive because of costs they did not choose and cannot control.

Families and local governments shouldn’t have to subsidize the damage to their own communities. That’s why making polluters pay matters. Our common-law tradition gives people ways to challenge harm and seek compensation, including through nuisance claims like Boulder’s. The companies can dispute those claims, but the possibility that accountability will be expensive is not, by itself, a reason to leave the rest of us paying.

So what happens if a company can’t pay, as the oil companies warn could happen if these lawsuits succeed? To be clear: I don’t want workers to lose their jobs or families to lose access to energy they need. Bankruptcy does not always mean a business shuts down; chapter 11 allows a company to continue operating while it reorganizes its debts. The business can still fail, and people owed money can still lose, which are serious problems to work through. But those financial risks are not, by themselves, a reason to dismiss claims before responsibility has been established.

If paying for proven damage threatens a company’s business model, it’s time to change your business model.

It’s not 2000 anymore

Oil companies should have to pay for harm they are proved to have caused, even if replacing fossil fuels were harder or more expensive. But I have good news: we have incredible alternatives to fossil fuels. We have a way to build our energy future while creating jobs, reducing pollution, and doing far less damage to the planet along the way — it’s called clean energy. And it’s not 2000 anymore. The economics have changed dramatically, which makes oil companies’ resistance all the more frustrating.

As Kingsmill Bond and his colleagues show in The Age of Power, between 2010 and 2025, the global average cost of generating utility-scale solar electricity fell 89%, while lithium-ion battery-pack prices fell 93%, both adjusted for inflation. We have more ways to supply the energy people need without doing so much damage to people and the planet. These companies should be adapting to that reality, rather than asking us to protect their profits from the costs of their pollution.

Other countries are moving ahead, with or without us. A number that recently caught my attention: China sold more than 400,000 electric medium- and heavy-freight trucks in 2025, compared with about 17,000 in the United States, according to the International Energy Agency. Many of those trucks are replacing diesel on short, predictable routes serving ports, mines, and steel mills, where the technology already makes economic sense.

Our clean-energy future

I think this Boulder case is such a massive deal because it brings together a few huge issues I care deeply about: whether powerful companies (and powerful people) have to answer to the law, whether families are left paying for pollution they didn’t cause, and whether we protect the natural world or keep sacrificing it to protect oil companies’ profits.

Polluters need to pay, but paying for past damage cannot be our only ambition. We also have to prevent more of it. We have ways to reorganize a company’s debts; we cannot assume we can repair everything in the natural world we destroy.

That is why I remain optimistic about building our clean-energy future. Solar, wind and batteries give us ways to power more of our lives while doing less damage. We can build that future and hold polluters responsible for the harm they cause. What outrages me is the suggestion that powerful companies deserve an exception.

When I talk about climate as a question of power, this is what I mean — here it is on full display, in front of the Supreme Court. We as a nation are asking ourselves who gets to profit, and who gets left with the bill?

The Supreme Court should let Boulder make its case. If it proves the companies are responsible, they should pay. We cannot keep bankrupting nature to protect oil profits.