Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz A's avatar
Liz A
Oct 7Edited

🌺 Agreed!

🌺 Equally important is the “moral fortitude” behind the law!

🌺 When do “we” acknowledge that our behaviors are WRONG?

🌺 Meaning our behaviors, decisions, actions or thoughts that inflict HARM on or bring DETRIMENT to ourselves, others, or something!

🌺 Being accountable for ourselves and how we choose to “move” in-the-world is what “freedom” means!

☮️ Peace Out! ☮️

Reply
Share
Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
Oct 7

So when / if we finally switch to solar and wind power will the oil companies file lawsuits because alternative energy will bankrupt them and their workers will suffer ?

Things can work both ways .

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Steyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture