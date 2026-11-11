Prop 40 failed. The underlying issues of tremendous wealth inequality it was attempting to address still exist.

Prop 40 was a flawed piece of legislation and Silicon Valley billionaires spent $378M to kill it.

With that understood, nearly half of Californians (47.4% as of my writing) voted for a ballot measure they had only ever seen dozens of attack ads against.

That is a clear sign. Inequality and justified anger over inequality are still here and are only going to get worse.

At present, California—and our country—is in a destructive cycle. Too many elected officials are scared to talk about revenue. This has now extended into being unwilling to tax society’s wealthiest people. Without sufficient tax revenue, we cannot adequately address inequality and the rising cost of healthcare.

Prop 40, however flawed, was an attempt to resolve this. It beat doing nothing, which is why I voted for it.

Now, we must get back to the drawing board.

To the people who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to successfully stop this proposition: is that where your plan ends?

I live in San Francisco. I am a lifelong entrepreneur. I believe in innovation, risk-taking, and wealth creation.

But extraordinary success also carries extraordinary responsibility. The purpose of one’s life must be to serve a cause greater than themselves.

Californians who get help paying for Covered California saw their premiums go up 97% on average in one year. Billionaires have been given tax breaks while people get kicked off food stamps. Inequality is rampant around our country.

In this moment, we need leadership that embodies courage, honor, and compassion. And for those who opposed Prop 40, I invite you to bring forward a proposal that addresses inequality and betters our society.

No one becomes a billionaire alone. I did not, and the people who opposed Prop 40 did not either.

Private wealth depends on tremendous public investment: infrastructure, schools, research, the rule of law, and an educated workforce.

And big tech is the perfect example. The internet started as ARPANET, a Pentagon research network, first run in 1969.

Many of the world’s richest people built their fortunes on technology that started with public money, the internet among them. Several of those people came to California from other, less well-off countries because of the system and opportunities this country provides. Now, they are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence our political system for their personal benefit.

Our system was not free. For generations, Americans have put their lives on the line to protect it. Today, we need leaders who embody the courage and honor this country was built on.

With that understood, here is why we need tax reform.

1. Our tax system treats wealth differently from work.

Workers pay taxes as they earn wages. Increases in asset value, by contrast, are not taxed as income until gains are realized. This can allow large increases in billionaire wealth without corresponding current income-tax bills.

As a stark example, a 2021 ProPublica analysis found that the 25 richest Americans paid an average federal income-tax rate of just 3.4% on their wealth gains from 2014–2018.

2. High Taxes Do Not Mean Low Growth

For years, we have been sold a lie that low tax rates means greater economic growth. In the United States, that has been factually incorrect.

In the 1960s, our top income tax rates were between 70-91%. The average yearly growth rate after inflation was about 4.5%.

Today, the top tax rate is 37%, and in the 2010s, our average yearly growth after inflation was about 2.4%.

The result of our tax cuts has not been greater growth. It has been greater income inequality.

Workers are making less than ever. The national minimum wage in 1968 was equivalent to over $15/hour in today’s dollars. Today, it is $7.25, and has not been raised since 2009.

Of every $100 that US businesses produce, workers are only earning $53, the lowest number on record (compared to $63 in 1980).

3. Extreme Concentrations of Wealth threaten Opportunity and Democracy

Greater income disparity has led to extreme concentrations of wealth. In 1989 the top 1% held about 6.5 times as much as the bottom 50% put together. Today they hold about 14 times as much as the bottom 50%.

Concentrations of wealth almost inherently lead to corruption, disproportionate political influence and opportunities to shape the rule of law in non-democratic ways.

Elon Musk is the clearest example. This past election cycle, he spent over $400M, including over $160M for Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race, a Republican who was reported to the FBI by his own staff, and impeached for corruption by his own party.

Meanwhile, Elon has received $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax breaks over the last 20 years, including $6.3B in 2024. The man paying to elect the officials who set the budget is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of it.

His influence has also extended into our national security policy, in turning off Starlink for Ukraine.

No person, particularly a non-elected official, should have this much power on government policy, budgets, or our elections. It is clear-cut corruption.

4. Investing in Shared Prosperity is Good for the Economy. Corruption is Incredibly Expensive.

Corruption is clearly morally wrong, but it is also extremely expensive. Bribes alone cost ~$1.5 to 2 trillion a year, ~2% of world GDP. The IMF says the hidden costs (lost taxes, bad projects) are bigger.

World Bank researchers found that over the long run, a country that clearly improves its rule of law and control of corruption sees income per person rise ~3x.

So, where does that leave us?

We need the money that Prop 40 would have generated. Unlike the federal government, the state of California does not have the luxury of running at a deficit.

Given the cuts to Medi-Cal and the continually rising cost of healthcare, the state needs a source of revenue.

I had the honor and privilege of traveling all across this great state during my run for Governor. The things you and I think of as normal: access to good education, good roads, public services, are being cut. Meanwhile, the tech billionaires in Silicon Valley have never been better off.

So, to those who shot down Prop 40, I ask you the following: what should we do to raise revenue for this state (and country)?

My friend Chuck Feeney, who gave away more than $8 billion, used to say, “I want the last check I write to bounce.” He was the exception. I don’t believe in the kindness of strangers. That’s why we need a tax system that doesn’t depend on it.