Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Svabodhi
1d

I am so glad you are staying engaged! We need and appreciate your work.

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BizzyBuzz's avatar
BizzyBuzz
1d

Sadly, the propaganda machine killed Prop 40, but we will see it again. And next time, voters will be better informed. Thank you for staying in the fight, Mr. Steyer. Wish you were our Governor, but glad to have your input going forward.

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