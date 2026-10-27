Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Tom Kunhardt's avatar
Tom Kunhardt
10hEdited

I disagree. There are too many poison pills (Section 402) in this bill that will be dangerous if it passes. Bret Hartl from The Center for Biological Diversity is very clear on these dangers. Jim Walsh from Food & Water Watch is knowledgeable as well. Speak to them please!

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Sylvia Litvack's avatar
Sylvia Litvack
10h

Better than the status quo is not good enough if it allows for quick permits for massive fossil fuels production alongside green energy that cannot be cancelled later by a more responsible administration. Beware the Trojan horse, less you repent at your leisure!

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