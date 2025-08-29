As I wrote this week in the San Francisco Chronicle, if we want to revitalize our cities, we need to change how we build. Senate Bill 79, introduced by California State Senator Scott Wiener, helps do that, allowing more mid-rise apartments near bus and train lines so more people can afford to live close to transit. It helps break the cycle of the housing crisis, increasing affordability and reducing emissions in line with California’s environmental goals.

As a professional investor, I see the world through facts, numbers, and projections. But most people relate to stories, not spreadsheets – and there’s a story behind every chart.

Here are four charts that tell the story of why we need to pass S.B. 79 now.

Take a look at the next two charts: The fact is that most Californians (especially young Californians) can’t currently afford to buy a home in our state. And if people can’t afford to live and build a life here, then nothing else we do to build a thriving economy will matter.

Meanwhile, our public transit systems—BART, Muni and other agencies—are struggling. We’ve invested billions in them, but the reality is that ridership will continue to lag, in part because too few people live close enough to stations to use them. More housing near transit means more riders, more revenue and fewer car trips. And that means lower emissions and stronger communities.

We’re in the middle of a housing crisis, and the fact of the matter is that if people can’t afford to own a home in this state, they’ll leave. It’s that simple. If there are actions we can take to stop that from happening—and there are—then we should take them. And passing S.B. 79 is one of those actions.

Here’s the bottom line:

Is S.B. 79 a perfect bill? No. (And very few are.) I know Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the L.A. City Council have come out against it, citing the need for local control over decisions on housing and infrastructure. Meanwhile, some housing advocates say S.B. 79 doesn’t go far enough, and other critics say it defers too much to local governments.

But the fact remains: We have a housing crisis. We can’t let the perfect get in the way of the good—not when the stakes are this high. This bill will make a real and meaningful difference in the lives of millions of working Californians right now. And when we’re facing a need this pressing, our answer simply cannot be to do nothing.

If that's what you think too (and you live in California), then give your assembly member a call and let them know you need them to support S.B. 79. That's the only way this works. You can look them up right here.