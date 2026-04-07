Donald Trump’s address last week made one thing very clear: He is doubling down on failure. It’s not surprising that he is too scared and too arrogant to be honest about where we are—where his hubris has gotten us.

But the numbers do not lie: He’s asking for $200 billion of American taxpayer money to burn on a war no one asked for, half a world away. That number matters, especially when Trump claims, as he did last week, that, “We don’t have the money for daycare; we don’t have the money for Medicaid. We don’t have the money for Medicare because we’re fighting wars.”

He’s purporting to do math, but he’s solving for the wrong variable. His failure here only highlights how vitally important it is that leaders know how to look at the numbers and find the truth—to look directly at what we’re investing in and understand how decisions they make will deliver results for the people they represent.

That’s the question I’ve been asking my entire career.

I’ve managed and invested tens of billions of dollars throughout my career, and I’ve done so in nearly every conceivable economic environment. My job was to deliver value for my partners, which included public pension funds, retirement funds, and university endowments. I was accountable for getting measurable, tangible results, every year, for decades.

You might ask yourself, reasonably, why the next governor of California should have that kind of experience.

I think of it this way: When you do that kind of work for long enough, you come to understand how the global economy works—how events around the world impact markets, and how governments should react to protect their people. You also begin understanding what is true, and what is bluster, propaganda, marketing, and other nonsense.

Just look at what Trump’s war in Iran is costing Californians. The price of gasoline at the pump has gone up by $1.50, and will continue to rise.

The price of oil went up $10 a barrel this week—impacting the price of not just gas, but diesel for trucks, and feedstock for industrial goods, including plastic—and for the fifth week in a row, mortgage rates went up in California. The S&P 500 is down 4% since January 1st.

And as farmers up and down California enter planting season, sowing the seeds of crops that will feed millions of Americans, they’re short on fertilizer—because more than one million tons are trapped in the Persian Gulf. That means that come harvest season, the cost of food will go up dramatically. Trump’s war has nothing to do with what’s good for America and its allies, and everything to do with Trump and his family.

These consequences should surprise no one: Starting a war with no plan, in a place that 20 percent of the world’s oil passes through, is hardly a recipe for great economic outcomes.

As a leader, you have to be able to anticipate the effects of your decisions—both in the immediate aftermath and in the months and years to come.

But let’s be clear: This isn’t an argument for running the government like a business. We’ve seen, time and again, the disastrous consequences of taking a laissez faire approach to governing, to prioritizing efficiency above all else.

This is instead an argument for being clear about what you value, and making the decisions that will deliver meaningful results. That’s exactly what I’ve spent my career doing. And it’s why, in fact, I left business to pursue advocacy over a decade ago: I wanted to invest my time and energy in a better future for California, not a firm.

Fundamentally, investing is about predicting the future. That’s hard—but not for the reasons you might think. Many people assume that successful investors are daredevils —taking long-shot chances that turn large profits through a combination of incredible luck and skill. But in my experience, you don’t get credit for degree of difficulty. You’re not measured by one trade, one year, or even five years. You’re measured over decades, and your ability to deliver value year after year, consistently, safely, and reliably. No matter what’s going on in the world, you are expected to perform.

Taking wild risks and hoping they pay off isn’t investing—it’s gambling. The real work of a good investor is in identifying the sure things that, for whatever reason, others overlook.

Put a different way: A very good investor is a very good bullshit detector.

And at a moment when Donald Trump, one of the greatest bullshit artists of all time, is driving our economy into the ground, it’s never been more important to elect people who will call him out and push back effectively. It’s never been more important to elect people who will be good stewards of your tax dollars, and who will make decisions with your future at the front of their mind.

That’s the kind of governor I will be. That’s why I’m running.

Look, anyone can spout off a bunch of rhetoric—and my opponents, nearly all career politicians, are doing that every day. I’m not interested in rhetoric. I’m interested in seeing the numbers. I’m interested in creating value for my partners.

And if I’m elected governor, those partners will be the people of California. I’ll work hard, day in and day out, to deliver the results they deserve.