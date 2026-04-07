Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Elizabeth Long's avatar
Elizabeth Long
Apr 7

THIS is what we need to hear more about! You know what you're doing; keep up your great efforts for California.

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Team Justice Warrior's avatar
Team Justice Warrior
Apr 7

Thanks, but no thanks, No billionaires .

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