Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Donald Sinclair Richardson's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson
5d

Great piece with an inarguable alternative, clean distributed power. It is in fact a reflection of the change from centralized computer systems to distributed networks. It only makes sense, and will dramatically reduce the wholesale environmental damage that oil and gas monopolies require.

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Paul Hughes's avatar
Paul Hughes
5dEdited

I love your analogy to Abbey's classic novel.

Another apt literary reference, published the same year, is "Ecotopia" by Ernest Callenbach. In it the purveyors of clean, cheap energy are under assault from the big business interests that can't control it and profit from it. Sound familiar? It's literally about power to the people.

Thanks for all you do, Tom.

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