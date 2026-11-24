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Last weekend, the planet set an all-time heat record.

(It’s strange to talk about heat records in late November, but that’s exactly what happened. On November 20, global temperatures climbed further above normal than on any day ever recorded, about 2.12°C, or ~4°F, above pre-industrial levels.)

That same weekend, at the United Nations climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, major oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, blocked an agreement from mentioning “fossil fuels.”

It’s striking that as the consequences of a warming planet become more visible by the day, some governments still resist naming the cause. But we shouldn’t be surprised.

No matter how hard they argue, dig in their heels or scratch words from an agreement, governments cannot stop the movement already underway. People are building, businesses are investing, and cleaner energy is gaining ground. Clean energy is the cheaper, faster, better choice. That momentum is bigger than any one negotiation, and it isn’t slowing down.

In 2025, renewables accounted for 86% of new power capacity worldwide. For the first time in over a century, they generated more electricity than coal (34% compared with 33%). Alongside all other clean sources, they met all the growth in global electricity demand.

The economic case is powerful, too. Renewables helped avoid an estimated $480 billion in fossil fuel costs last year. Businesses, investors, and governments made those investments because the economics were in their favor – not because governments reached an agreement in Antalya.

But despite record investment in clean energy, global fossil fuel emissions reached an all-time high in 2025 – and are projected to only slightly decline this year. At this pace, emissions are not falling fast enough to meet our climate goals. So yes, clean energy is expanding, but at the same time, fossil fuels still generate roughly 57% of the world’s electricity. Much of that infrastructure keeps operating even as renewable capacity grows.

We need to both speed up the buildout of clean energy and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.

Make pollution expensive.

One of the most effective ways to accelerate this shift is to put a price on carbon.

When pollution has a cost, fossil fuel power plants become more expensive to operate, and clean alternatives become more competitive. We’ve seen this around the world:

Since the European Union introduced its carbon market in 2005, emissions from the sectors it covers have fallen by approximately 50%.

California has had a carbon market since 2013. In 2024, its emissions were about 20% below 1990 levels, the lowest since the state’s records began in 2000. Over the same time, California’s economy grew about 85%.



China launched a national carbon market in 2021. It now covers power, steel, cement and aluminum, about 8 billion tons of CO2 a year and more than 60% of China’s emissions, making it the world’s largest carbon market. China plans to add all major industries by 2027.

Today, 87 carbon-pricing policies cover 29% of global emissions. But at an average price is just $21 per tonne, well below the levels economists estimate are needed to meet global climate goals.

We don’t need 200 countries to agree on the wording of another climate treaty before we can make progress. We need governments to set the rules and incentives that help cleaner choices compete and help the transition move faster.

What happened in Antalya is not the whole story, not even close. It was smoke and mirrors: a last-ditch effort by those invested in the status quo to hold on to power as the world moves on without them. The real story is unfolding in markets and communities around the world, where people are building, businesses are investing, and cleaner energy is gaining ground.