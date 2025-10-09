Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Dillard's avatar
Phil Dillard
2d

Again. I toally agree. Thanks for writing. I will share with people in my network and continue on the phone banks to do more than just hope this passes. Hope to see you again sometime soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ted M's avatar
Ted M
2d

Bravo, Tom! Great piece. Inspiring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Steyer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture