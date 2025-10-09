As an investor, it can be unsettling to hold a position—even a position you’re confident in—when you know that everyone else thinks you’re wrong.

Eight years ago, I learned that was even more true in politics than it is in investing.

At a moment when it was wildly politically unpopular, I launched Need to Impeach—the first mainstream movement to impeach the president. It was, at that point, probably the most unconventional thing I’d ever done.

The logic was straightforward:

Democrats had spent years warning that if Trump were elected, he would be an existential threat to America. Events were proving them right. And our constitutional system has a way to deal with a president who is behaving lawlessly and putting the future of America at risk: Our Congress has an obligation to try and remove that president from office, regardless of the political risk.

That’s not how most national political leaders saw things back in 2017. They listened to their own rhetoric—not the American people. I was told I was delusional, and far worse. But outside Washington? Tens of millions of Americans joined the cause.

After far too many additional years of national Democratic leaders still not hearing the people, here we are, in the midst of an unprecedented power grab by Donald Trump and Republicans.

This summer, Texas legislators took it upon themselves to redraw and approve their congressional districts behind closed doors. Now, other Republican-led states are following suit. They’re trying to rig our elections to guarantee Republicans keep the House in 2026.

And we shouldn’t be surprised. Even before he was elected president, Trump stated clearly that he’d respect the election outcomes “if he won.” Everyone thought he was kidding. But he meant it. His point was, “If I don’t win, I don’t believe the election was right, and I’m going to change things before the fact or after the fact.”

Right now, he’s trying to change things before the fact. But this time, we’re going to stick up for ourselves.

That’s what millions of Californians have the opportunity to do on November 4th, by voting yes on Proposition 50.

They think we’re too soft to do it. And we’re going to prove them wrong. Because if we want to beat Trump and his efforts to systematically rig our elections, we simply can’t keep playing by the same rules.

Prop 50 adopts new congressional maps drawn by the state legislature for the next three election cycles and would then expire in 2030, giving authority back to the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw new maps based on the 2030 census.

If you want to take measure of whether this is the right thing to do for our democracy, just look at who is for it and who is against it:

Prop 50’s proponents include the NAACP, Planned Parenthood, President Barack Obama, our nurses association, our teachers association, and more – the people and organizations who are teaching our children, caring for our families, and on the front lines of defending our democracy.

Even conservative-leaning groups like the LA Area Chamber of Commerce have noted that the stability and accountability of our federal government is necessary for our economy to thrive.

The opposition is led by a conservative billionaire and former Republican officials—the very people who benefit if California refuses to stand up to Donald Trump.

These are not traditional times. And they require non-traditional measures to protect what’s necessary for California’s and our democracy’s success—the rule of law. It’s not a fair fight when we have one hand tied behind our back.

Right now, it’s easy to feel small and insignificant. Blow after blow, it feels like things are just happening to us. But we still have agency. We still have power. And millions of Californians are about to prove it.

I believe that passing Prop 50 is the most important thing we can do to preserve fair elections—and democracy—right now. Between now and November 4th, I’m going to be doing everything I can to get it done.

Because California has never backed down from a fight—and we’re not going to start now.