Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
1d

Follow through, Democratic representatives and senators! Please!

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
21h

If only Tom , you coulda been our Governor . For that I weep.....We know your skills are way above the rest who ran .....thank God that Hilton hotel baron didnt win. Tomorrow's another day

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