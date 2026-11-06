Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

In 2024, Trump told the CEOs of the major oil & gas companies if they paid him a billion dollars, they could write the rules.

In 2026, the American people showed Trump he does not get to sell our country’s energy policy to his donors. The people write the rules.

The Trump administration’s corruption and ties to the oil and gas industry drove its hostility toward clean, renewable energy. Trump has been putting his thumb on the scale for oil. The existing fossil fuel interests are using the government to subsidize them so they can continue to compete.

The fossil fuel industry stands to receive an estimated $190 billion in tax breaks and subsidies over the next decade.

Trump’s energy strategy opposed technological advances that save people money and favored last century’s players, because they could pay our politicians. Favoring fossil fuel donors over cheaper, cleaner energy never made any sense for our country. Those favors just made sense for Trump’s political warchest.

And Americans paid twice: their tax dollars funded Trump’s war in Iran, and the war sent gas and diesel prices so high they nearly put working people out of business.

This week’s blue tsunami is a huge step forward for the energy transition.

We cannot afford to keep favoring fossil fuel interests at Americans’ expense—and with the grace of God, we have just changed course.

The leaders Americans just elected, and we as a Democratic Party, have a responsibility to get the American people cheap energy that brings down their bills, keeps their air and water cleaner, and does not get us into forever wars in the Middle East.