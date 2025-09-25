The saga of Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation and return was about much more than one late-night show. It was a test of whether the public would accept government intimidation, and a sign that maybe we’ve reached a turning point.

For a moment it looked like fear would win. The administration leaned hard on Disney, and the outcome seemed clear: a beloved comedian silenced, a chilling message sent. That’s how authoritarian pressure works. Not by winning every fight, but by making people believe resistance is pointless.

But the public didn’t accept it. People—and by people, I mean a diverse and bipartisan coalition of elected leaders, unions, free speech advocates, and ordinary consumers—spoke out loudly and clearly. They made it impossible to pretend this was business as usual. And because of that, Jimmy Kimmel’s show is back.

It’s important to recognize Bob Iger’s role in this moment. His career has been a master class in long-term vision, and time and again he has shown a commitment to doing the right thing. The question was never whether he was trying to get this right, it was whether he could pull it off.

By bringing Kimmel back, he did. And it matters that we say that out loud. Because if leaders are going to take risks in defense of principle in the future, they need to know people will speak out, loudly and clearly.

The attempt to silence Kimmel wasn’t really about one host, it was about reasserting control over who gets to speak, and who doesn’t. The public’s response showed the opposite: that speech, like power, is strongest when it’s widely shared.

The lesson for CEOs and boards is clear. Resist short-term coercion. Hold fast to your values. Trust that the public will reward integrity over time. Disney’s brand is stronger today than it was two weeks ago. Not because the pressure went away, but because Mr. Iger embodied the values that make Disney more than a business: trust, integrity, and the courage to defend them.

Business leaders have fiduciary duties, yes. But they are also foundational pillars of our society. Now more than ever, they need to stand strong.

This administration still blusters, threatens, and abuses the tools of government, but what the Kimmel episode revealed is that public opinion is not on its side. It cannot silence Americans who refuse to be silenced.

That doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. The threats to free speech and democracy are real, and the same machinery that was aimed at Jimmy Kimmel can be aimed at anyone.

This win doesn’t end the fight. But it shows us how to fight.

We are at a turning point. The lesson is simple: When Americans speak up, they can shape outcomes. When they demand courage from their leaders, they often get it.

That is the source of my optimism. It’s not naïve, and it’s not blind to the dangers ahead. It’s rooted in the fact that ordinary people still have the power to stand up for free speech and democracy, and win.

To any young people reading this, I know cynicism comes easily. You’ve grown up with weak leadership, corruption, and broken promises. You’ve lived through a global pandemic and financial crises. It’s natural to feel like nothing will change. But let this moment be a reminder: Resistance works. Voices matter. Speaking out made a difference here, and it will again. If you’re waiting for a reason to believe, well, this is one of those reasons.

The fight isn’t over, but the lesson is clear: Your voice matters. And when you use it, you can move the most powerful institutions in the world.

Our story as Americans has never been about power locked in the hands of a few. It’s about ordinary people, working together, doing extraordinary things. That’s what resistance looks like. Imperfect, hard-fought, sometimes fragile. But real. And if we keep showing up, together, we can not only defend what matters most, we can build something better.