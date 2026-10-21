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Last week, at a USC event, I celebrated the 20th anniversary of California’s groundbreaking climate law – AB 32: The Global Warming Solutions Act – with some of the people who made it happen. So first, a huge thank you to Governor Schwarzenegger, Speaker Fabián Núñez, former State Assemblymember and State Senator Fran Pavley, and the whole crew of former staffers, key supporters, and other visionary Californians on what they accomplished.

Looking back, what strikes me most is how unusual that coalition was.

The road to passing AB32 was helped along by the receptive signaling of an open-minded Republican Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wanted to do something big in the environmental space. He signed a bill written by two liberal Democrats that faced a ton of industry opposition – a prospect today that would be unthinkable.

One of those two Democrats was Fabián Núñez, the Speaker of the California State Assembly. Fabian was not a figure the press expected to lead on climate. But because he grew up in the Logan Heights area of San Diego, he saw firsthand the impacts of industrial pollution and cared deeply about clean air and climate change. The law he helped write protected those subject to the worst air quality in California and AB 32 also set up an Environmental Justice Advisory Council, so those communities most affected had a seat at the table.

The other Democrat was Fran Pavley, a trailblazing environmentalist and a legislator known for championing bills that tackled climate change. In 2002, she wrote California’s first law limiting climate pollution from cars.

Together, this bipartisan group of three made California the first state in the nation to put a limit on its climate pollution. More importantly, AB32 proved that we can grow our economy and hold the fossil fuel industry accountable at the same time, something we are to this day told is impossible. Between 2006 and 2023, emissions in California fell 23% while our GDP per person rose 41%, and we got back below 1990 pollution levels years ahead of schedule.

So, where is that same daring spirit and long-term vision today?

While we must be grateful for the work of the entire AB32 crew and celebrate its boldness, we cannot be complacent. The world has moved forward a lot since 2006. But California’s approach to climate has not kept up at the same pace.

I want to be clear. All the folks working on climate in Sacramento are great – knowledgeable, well-intentioned policymakers who care about California and our environment. I know a lot of them. And I love them personally, but does Sacramento still have the courage and willingness to be global leaders on climate?

Last year, the Legislature extended cap-and-invest through 2045, with big majorities in both houses passing a very strong bill to reauthorize the program. That was a real win. Then this Spring, with gas prices spiking and oil companies pushing hard, the Air Resources Board voted 9 to 4 to loosen the reins and hand industry more free permits, a move which could shrink climate funding to about $2 billion a year. We can drive down costs by reforming electricity rules and taking the windfall profits oil companies are making at our expense. Why are we trusting the foxes to guard the henhouse?

Now, we must turn our attention to SB 253, a law which requires companies with more than $1 billion in revenue doing business in California to report their climate pollution. That is what SB 253 intends to track. It is a simple premise: if you want to cut pollution, you have to measure it. Unfortunately, regulators have already pushed the first implementation deadline back by three months – an Air Resources Board hearing on SB 253 later this week will shed more light on how its implementation will progress in the coming months.

The AB32 crew showed the world what bold California climate leadership looks like. SB 253 is our chance to prove we still have it.

Let’s keep moving forward.