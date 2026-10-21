Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed K's avatar
Ed K
Oct 21

Thank you Tom for your continual commitment to the state's environment future. We need more people to recognize the urgency and immediate action that needs to be taken to safeguard our state and countries environment for future generations.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Karen Bowman's avatar
Karen Bowman
Oct 21

This is concerning considering the Trump administration's blatant disregard toward the environment in favor of profits. Usually Trump's own, but also the oil and coal corporate entities. The EPA is now being dubbed the Environmental Pollution Agency.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Steyer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture