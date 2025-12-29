The way I see it, if you’re running for the opportunity to govern a state, you should love that place to its core.

And I absolutely love the state of California and the people who live here. I want to tell you why.

First, I love the optimism of this state. We’re different. This is a place where people still believe anything is possible—where Californians truly believe in their ability to reinvent and reimagine the future together.

Our state motto is “Eureka”—Greek for “I have found it.” It was in reference to striking literal gold, at the time. But those kinds of moments of discovery, ingenuity, and pure magic still happen here every single day—from our movie studios and writers’ rooms to our basement offices and coworking spaces.

The paradigm of success in California is to go into a garage with your best friend and change the world.

And people do come to California to change the world. Because they know there’s something possible for them here that isn’t possible for them anywhere else.

And make no mistake: We have an environment that makes success possible. The fourth-largest economy in the world didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen for free. The people of California have been building it with their blood, sweat, and tears for more than a century. It’s a credit to their heart and their ingenuity.

I never want us to lose that spark. Because this is the place that invents the future— but it’s got to be a future and a success shared by all.

I love the natural landscape of California. We are blessed to live in the most beautiful state in the country, no contest.

Here’s a state that spans almost the entire western coastline of the United States, from the oceanside pine trees and snow-capped mountains of the north to the sandy beaches and winding, palm-studded canyons of the south.

And Californians don’t take any of it for granted—we’re fiercely devoted to both enjoying and protecting those natural spaces. I love our simple appreciation of the joy of being outside, the pure awe we find in seeing a whale breach or a redwood stretch to the sky. To walk through one of California’s old-growth forests is to be immediately and profoundly humbled, to be reminded of our stewardship to the natural world—and to one another.

I love the people of California.

Californians aren’t just the hardest-working people in the country—we’re also some of the most open-minded. Californians are uniquely open to new ideas and ways of doing things.

That’s in large part because we’re a “majority-minority” state—no one racial or ethnic group makes up most of our population. As a result, our communities, workplaces, schools and industries benefit from an incredible diversity of thought, culture, and lived experience. It makes us stronger—more tolerant, more resilient, and more competitive.

The people of this state are what make California, California. But right now, they can’t afford to live here. And some are being forced to leave.

If we lose our working people, we lose what makes California great.

And it’s precisely because I love this state and its people so much that I’m hell-bent on fixing what’s broken and making sure every Californian can afford to live well here.

I talk a lot about affordability here in California. But that’s not just about making the costs of housing, utilities, and goods go down—affordability is, at its core, a marker of a society where all people advance, succeed, and prosper together.

Here in California, success isn’t success if it’s not shared. And in this way, “affordability” is just another word for the idea that people ought to share in the overall success of their society.

That’s what every Californian deserves—shared prosperity, and a government that works as hard as they do every day. That’s why I’m running.

Because I love this state. And I am going to fight like crazy to make it worthy of the Californians who build it every single day.