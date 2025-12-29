Tom Steyer

Lori Knox
Dec 29

Tom, when you were in the presidential primaries, my husband and I both voted for you and we had many friends that voted for you too. But I guess it just wasn’t enough to get you over the top, but I’m so happy now that you’re going to run for our governor! I think you’re gonna be excellent and you got our backing!

Christine Walker
Dec 29

Tom, I have ultimate confidence in your intentions and ability to lead with compassion and innovation. Thank you for all you do already for people and the environment, and thank you for running for governor. You elevate the conversation.

