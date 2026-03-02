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Matt Walls's avatar
Matt Walls
Mar 2

Bill,

Calling this the “Trump Tax Loophole” is branding, not reform.

If we want to debate Proposition 13 and commercial reassessment, let’s do that honestly. But the beneficiaries of these structures are not just Trump. They include tech giants, private equity real estate funds, REITs, and institutional investors across the political spectrum, many of whom fund campaigns on both sides.

This is not left vs right. It is ruling class vs everyone else.

The same shell entities and ownership slicing used to manage property taxes are standard tools of large institutional capital. Those players are deeply embedded in California’s political donor ecosystem. Framing this as anti-Trump avoids the harder truth: the system favors well-lawyered capital over homeowners and small operators.

If fairness is the goal, then address structural distortion across the board. Stop protecting insider carve-outs while increasing burdens on wage earners and small businesses. Stop pretending this is about one man when it is about a system.

Californians deserve a serious conversation about tax equity and fiscal discipline, not partisan labeling.

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Alessandro Machi's avatar
Alessandro Machi
Mar 3Edited

If Trump did not create the loophole, it is unfair to blame Trump. If you are really serious about polling at at least 10 percent, your attack Trump in every commercial is not the way to go. However, if this is your authentic self, then it is what it is. Consider this, you recognize California is a mess, but continue to blame Trump. Newsom has squandered anywhere from 50 billion to 100 billion dollars, and well more than that if we discuss the Palisades fire and the allegations that a State Park Official shooed the Firefighters away from smoldering areas of the first fire that was put out, but not completely, which then roared back to cause anywhere from another 100 bllion to 250 billion dollars in preventable destruction. When Proposition 13 was first passed in 1978, There were massive warnings by California Union groups Proposition 13 would be a disaster. The Economy hummed along fine after Prop 13 was passed, because homeowners had more of their own money to respend into the local economy. California's taxation fixation is starving local small business economies, which in turn creates dependence on Chinese produced goods to generate California tax revenue, which suffocates local non technology innovators.

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