I know everyone has become an armchair political genius this week, and that social media, op-ed pages, and blogs are already full of “takes,” so forgive me for contributing my own, which is very simple:

Americans are fed up. And on Tuesday, we proved it.

Millions of Californians voted overwhelmingly to pass Prop 50. We didn’t just stick it to Trump. We stood up for ourselves, and we stood up for our democracy. We said, you’re not going to walk all over us anymore. We’re done.

And we were joined by millions of fellow Americans across the country, from New Jersey to Virginia to New York, who voted overwhelmingly for Democrats.

New York City saw its highest voter turnout for a mayoral race since 1969. All but five of Virginia’s 95 counties shifted to the left. In New Jersey, statewide voter turnout was 10 percent higher than 2021.

And this was in an off-year election.

After nearly a year of disrespect, incompetence, and straight-up cruelty from their own President, the people said “enough is enough.”

And as the returns came in on Tuesday night, every frustrated American began to see just how many of their fellow Americans felt the same way they did. It’s the most simple rule of democracy: The people have the power. And there’s strength in numbers.

But this fight is far from over.

Trump is still attacking California. And I’m not talking about sour-grapes lawsuits. In just the last week, he doubled the cost of health insurance and has let poor children and families go hungry.

The only thing a bully understands is strength, so we will have to continue to fight fire with fire. And in the coming days and weeks, that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

The Trump Administration believes that they’re all-powerful. Untouchable. Above the law. But guess what:

There are far, far more of us than them. And so long as we stand together, the people will always have power.