Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer

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Jay Wilson's avatar
Jay Wilson
May 15

Excellent move to release this now! In my determined effort to help get you elected as our next Governor, I often lead off with the following on my Nextdoor and YouTube comments.

"I first heard the name 'Tom Steyer' back in 2007, when I was living rough in a forest in Australia. He and his partner, Kat Taylor, had just gotten an award for starting a 'community' bank (they ponied up $22.5 million of their own $$$ as seed capital). Community bank, huh? Yep, profits DON'T go to shareholders; they go to a foundation which then uses the $$$ to invest in local community/climate stuff. Check out 'Beneficial State Bank' over in Oakland. That got my attention, and although I don't know him personally, I've watched his environmental, financial and economic justice reputation grow over the years. Tom has demonstrated a rare and consistent commitment to putting people and planet before profit."

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Anna-Marie Booth's avatar
Anna-Marie Booth
May 15

Admirable! Reminds me of my father leading the church he pastored to establish a credit union in a Cincinnati community where African Americans had challenges with the banking sector.

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